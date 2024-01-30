No. 17 Utah State takes on San Jose State in conference matchup

San Jose State Spartans (8-12, 1-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (18-2, 6-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (8-12, 1-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (18-2, 6-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -13.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Utah State takes on San Jose State in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Aggies have gone 9-0 at home. Utah State is second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 38.0 rebounds. Great Osobor paces the Aggies with 9.7 boards.

The Spartans have gone 1-6 against MWC opponents. San Jose State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). San Jose State has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The Aggies and Spartans face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is averaging 18.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Tibet Gorener averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.