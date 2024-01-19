No. 17 Marquette visits St. John’s following Jones’ 22-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (12-5, 3-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (12-6, 4-3 Big East) New York; Saturday, 12…

Marquette Golden Eagles (12-5, 3-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (12-6, 4-3 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Marquette visits the St. John’s Red Storm after Kam Jones scored 22 points in Marquette’s 87-74 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 8-1 on their home court. St. John’s ranks fifth in the Big East with 15.4 assists per game led by Daniss Jenkins averaging 5.9.

The Golden Eagles are 3-3 in Big East play. Marquette has an 11-5 record against opponents above .500.

St. John’s scores 77.9 points, 10.3 more per game than the 67.6 Marquette allows. Marquette scores 7.0 more points per game (77.4) than St. John’s allows (70.4).

The Red Storm and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Soriano is averaging 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Red Storm. Jenkins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

Oso Ighodaro is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.