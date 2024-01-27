No. 17 Creighton hosts Terry and DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (3-16, 0-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (15-5, 6-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-16, 0-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (15-5, 6-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -23; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the No. 17 Creighton Bluejays after Jalen Terry scored 22 points in DePaul’s 86-73 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays have gone 9-1 at home. Creighton scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-8 in Big East play. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East with 13.3 assists per game led by Chico Carter Jr. averaging 3.7.

Creighton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.4 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Trey Alexander is averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Carter is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists. Da’Sean Nelson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 60.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

