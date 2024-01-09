No. 17 Colorado State visits Boise State following Stanley’s 30-point game

Colorado State Rams (13-2, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colorado State Rams (13-2, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the No. 17 Colorado State Rams after O’Mar Stanley scored 30 points in Boise State’s 78-69 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos have gone 7-0 at home. Boise State is fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 37.6 rebounds. Tyson Degenhart leads the Broncos with 5.4 boards.

The Rams are 1-1 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks sixth in the MWC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 5.5.

Boise State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 52.3% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Clifford is averaging 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

