No. 16 Utah State visits New Mexico after House’s 26-point performance

Utah State Aggies (16-1, 4-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-3, 2-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the No. 16 Utah State Aggies after Jaelen House scored 26 points in New Mexico’s 88-70 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos have gone 9-0 at home. New Mexico is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State ranks fourth in the MWC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 6.7.

New Mexico scores 82.6 points, 16.1 more per game than the 66.5 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemarl Baker Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. House is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Osobor is averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Aggies: 10-0, averaging 82.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

