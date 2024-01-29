No. 16 Dayton hosts George Washington after Buchanan’s 24-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-6, 3-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-3, 6-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-6, 3-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-3, 6-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the No. 16 Dayton Flyers after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 24 points in George Washington’s 80-70 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Flyers are 9-0 in home games. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Daron Holmes averaging 6.1.

The Revolutionaries have gone 3-4 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 5.9.

Dayton averages 73.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 76.1 George Washington gives up. George Washington scores 16.8 more points per game (80.9) than Dayton gives up to opponents (64.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 53.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

James Bishop is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.