No. 16 Clemson Tigers face the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels play the No. 16 Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. Clemson is fourth in the ACC scoring 82.2 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Tar Heels are 2-0 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is third in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 7.5.

Clemson makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). North Carolina has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Tar Heels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.9 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Clemson.

RJ Davis averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Ingram Harrison is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.