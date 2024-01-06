No. 16 Clemson plays No. 8 North Carolina, seeks 9th straight home win

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Clemson will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Tigers play No. 8 North Carolina.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 in home games. Clemson leads the ACC with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 6.8.

The Tar Heels are 2-0 in ACC play. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by RJ Davis averaging 3.6.

Clemson averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.0 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 13.8 more points per game (85.0) than Clemson gives up to opponents (71.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Davis is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Ingram Harrison is averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.