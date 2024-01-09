No. 16 Auburn hosts Taylor and Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on the No. 16 Auburn Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points in Texas A&M’s 68-53 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. Auburn is third in the SEC with 39.4 points per game in the paint led by Johni Broome averaging 11.0.

The Aggies are 0-1 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Auburn scores 84.7 points, 18.0 more per game than the 66.7 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 8.9 more points per game (74.5) than Auburn allows to opponents (65.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 15.6 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Taylor averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Henry Coleman III is shooting 57.5% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.