No. 15 Wisconsin hosts Barnhizer and Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers after Brooks Barnhizer scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 76-72 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Badgers have gone 8-1 at home. Wisconsin is third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in conference games. Northwestern has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern scores 8.2 more points per game (73.7) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (65.5).

The Badgers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 7.9 points. AJ Storr is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Barnhizer is averaging 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.