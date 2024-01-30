No. 15 Texas Tech visits No. 25 TCU following Nelson’s 30-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-5, 4-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 TCU hosts the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in TCU’s 105-102 overtime win over the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 9-1 in home games. TCU is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Raiders are 5-1 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

TCU scores 83.6 points, 16.4 more per game than the 67.2 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Red Raiders meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Pop Isaacs is averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

