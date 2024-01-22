No. 15 Oklahoma hosts Texas following Hunter’s 21-point performance

Texas Longhorns (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners after Tyrese Hunter scored 21 points in Texas’ 75-73 win against the Baylor Bears.

The Sooners are 11-0 in home games. Oklahoma averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Longhorns are 2-3 in Big 12 play. Texas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 12.1 more points per game (77.2) than Oklahoma allows (65.1).

The Sooners and Longhorns face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sooners. Otega Oweh is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Max Abmas is averaging 17.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

