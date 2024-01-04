No. 15 Memphis visits Haggerty and Tulsa

Memphis Tigers (11-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under…

Memphis Tigers (11-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the No. 15 Memphis Tigers after PJ Haggerty scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 95-54 win against the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-0 on their home court. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 37.9 rebounds. Jared Garcia paces the Golden Hurricane with 6.3 boards.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 away from home. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nae’Qwan Tomlin averaging 5.5.

Tulsa makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Memphis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Haggerty is averaging 17.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

David Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12.8 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

