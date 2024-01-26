No. 15 Baylor hosts Miller and TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on the No. 15 Baylor Bears after Emanuel Miller scored 21 points in TCU’s 74-69 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Bears are 10-0 in home games. Baylor is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3 against conference opponents. TCU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 39.0 rebounds per game led by Miller averaging 6.0.

Baylor scores 84.1 points, 15.3 more per game than the 68.8 TCU gives up. TCU averages 13.3 more points per game (82.5) than Baylor allows (69.2).

The Bears and Horned Frogs square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 15.2 points for the Bears.

Miller is averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.