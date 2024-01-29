No. 14 Marquette visits Villanova after Dixon’s 28-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-9, 4-5 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-9, 4-5 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on the No. 14 Marquette Golden Eagles after Eric Dixon scored 28 points in Villanova’s 88-81 overtime loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 at home. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.7.

The Golden Eagles are 6-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Villanova’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 11.1 points for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Oso Ighodaro is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.