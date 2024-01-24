No. 14 Marquette visits DePaul for conference showdown

Marquette Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-15, 0-7 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-15, 0-7 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -17.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts No. 14 Marquette in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-8 at home. DePaul has a 2-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette is fifth in the Big East giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

DePaul scores 65.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 67.9 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 77.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 78.3 DePaul gives up.

The Blue Demons and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Kam Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 15 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.