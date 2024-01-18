No. 14 Illinois visits Michigan following Domask’s 26-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Marcus Domask scored 26 points in Illinois’ 76-67 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines are 4-4 on their home court. Michigan is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Illini have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Michigan scores 79.7 points, 12.3 more per game than the 67.4 Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Domask is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.