No. 14 Illinois visits Michigan after Nkamhoua’s 20-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points in Michigan’s 73-65 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wolverines have gone 4-4 at home. Michigan is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini are 3-2 in Big Ten play. Illinois ranks sixth in college basketball with 43.2 rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 7.3.

Michigan scores 79.7 points, 12.3 more per game than the 67.4 Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Fighting Illini square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrance Williams II is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 12.9 points. Nkamhoua is averaging 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Marcus Domask is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Guerrier is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

