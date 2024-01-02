No. 14 Duke hosts Syracuse after Copeland’s 22-point game

Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils after Quadir Copeland scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 81-73 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Duke is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.4 turnovers per game.

The Orange are 1-1 in ACC play. Syracuse is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Duke makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Syracuse has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Orange square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 14.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

Judah Mintz is averaging 19.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

