No. 14 Baylor hosts Cincinnati after Brides’ 25-point outing

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-2, 2-0 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (13-2, 2-0 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Bridges scored 25 points in Baylor’s 81-72 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Bears have gone 9-0 at home. Baylor scores 87.7 points and has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game.

The Bearcats are 1-1 in conference games. Cincinnati is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Baylor averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is shooting 51.3% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Viktor Lakhin is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

