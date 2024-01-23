No. 13 Wisconsin visits Garcia and Minnesota

Wisconsin Badgers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wisconsin Badgers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers after Dawson Garcia scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 76-66 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 11-2 at home. Minnesota is eighth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game. Elijah Hawkins leads the Golden Gophers averaging 7.8.

The Badgers are 6-1 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Minnesota’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Minnesota gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Joshua Ola-Joseph is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

AJ Storr is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

