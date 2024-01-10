No. 13 Memphis hosts UTSA after Linguard’s 24-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (13-2, 2-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (13-2, 2-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the No. 13 Memphis Tigers after Carlton Linguard scored 24 points in UTSA’s 89-82 overtime victory against the Rice Owls.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. Memphis is 11-2 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 1-1 in AAC play. UTSA is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Memphis makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). UTSA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Memphis allows.

The Tigers and Roadrunners face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Christian Tucker is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Linguard is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

