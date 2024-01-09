No. 13 Memphis hosts Linguard and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (13-2, 2-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-8, 1-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (13-2, 2-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the No. 13 Memphis Tigers after Carlton Linguard scored 24 points in UTSA’s 89-82 overtime victory over the Rice Owls.

The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. Memphis scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-1 in AAC play. UTSA averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Memphis averages 78.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 79.3 UTSA allows. UTSA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Memphis gives up.

The Tigers and Roadrunners square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Christian Tucker is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Linguard is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

