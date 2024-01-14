No. 13 Memphis extends winning streak to 10 games by beating Wichita State 112-86

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly scored 23 points apiece to lead No. 13 Memphis past Wichita…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly scored 23 points apiece to lead No. 13 Memphis past Wichita State 112-86 on Sunday for its tenth consecutive win.

Walton, who played for Wichita State last season, and Quinerly were two of six players to finish in double-digit scoring for Memphis (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference).

The Tigers recorded their most points this season, set a program record with 19 three-pointers and shot a season-high 65% from the floor. It was the first time since 1986 they have scored more than 100 points in back-to-back games.

“My biggest takeaway was the 19 3s we made as a team,” Quinerly said. “We shot the ball really well. … To be able to come out here on the road and shoot 19 3s was huge.”

Colby Rogers had 20 points to lead Wichita State (8-8, 0-3), which suffered its first loss of the season when scoring more than 80 points.

The Tigers held a 49-46 lead at halftime, with both teams shooting 60% from the floor. Wichita State tied the game early after the break, but Memphis erupted for 63 second-half points.

“We couldn’t get caught up in a shootout, and we did,” Wichita State coach Paul Mills said. “We are not the kind of team that can win those games.”

The American’s leading scorer, Memphis’ David Jones, was held to just two points in the first half, but the Shockers struggled to contain him in the second half. Jones finished with 19 points.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 14, Nick Jourdain added 12 and Malcolm Dandridge had 10 for the Tigers, whose last loss came on Dec. 2. They are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season, when they began 17-0.

“All can say is wow, I was just as shocked as everybody else,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. “We finally made some 3s and when they came, they came in bunches and that pushed the game away.”

Harlond Beverly scored 17 points and Dalen Ridgnal added 15 for Wichita State.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: After being limited in the first half, Jones had 10 points in the opening three minutes of the second, which sparked a dominant half for the Tigers. Memphis scored 31 points off 18 Wichita State turnovers.

Wichita State: The Shockers got off to a hot start, hitting 8 of 9 to open the game, and ended the half trailing by three. Wichita State shot the ball well in the first half but struggled to continue the pace after the break.

RETURN TO THE SUNFLOWER STATE

Tomlin made his return to the Sunflower State for the first time since being dismissed from Kansas State on Dec. 6, nearly one month after his arrest for disorderly conduct. Tomlin, who was was arrested following a bar fight in October, committed to Memphis on Dec. 12 and has appeared in six games for the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Memphis: Hosts South Florida on Thursday.

Wichita State: Travels to Boca Raton to face Florida Atlantic on Thursday for the first conference meeting between the two schools.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.