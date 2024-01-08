No. 13 Colorado State visits Boise State following Stanley’s 30-point game

Colorado State Rams (13-2, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (13-2, 1-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces the No. 13 Colorado State Rams after O’Mar Stanley scored 30 points in Boise State’s 78-69 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos have gone 7-0 at home. Boise State scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Rams are 1-1 in MWC play. Colorado State averages 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Boise State scores 76.0 points, 7.2 more per game than the 68.8 Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 52.3% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Martin is averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

