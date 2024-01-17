No. 13 Auburn takes road win streak into matchup with Vanderbilt

Auburn Tigers (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-11, 0-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-11, 0-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hits the road against Vanderbilt looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Commodores have gone 5-5 at home. Vanderbilt has a 1-11 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 3-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn is ninth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 3.6.

Vanderbilt makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Auburn has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Commodores. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Johni Broome is averaging 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

