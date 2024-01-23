No. 12 Duke visits Louisville after McCain’s 20-point game

Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-12, 1-6 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-12, 1-6 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Duke faces the Louisville Cardinals after Jared McCain scored 20 points in Duke’s 80-76 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cardinals are 5-5 on their home court. Louisville averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Blue Devils are 4-2 in ACC play. Duke is third in the ACC scoring 81.6 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Louisville averages 73.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 66.9 Duke allows. Duke averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Louisville allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike James is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 18.2 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Blue Devils. McCain is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

