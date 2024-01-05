No. 12 BYU puts home win streak on the line against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2) at BYU Cougars (12-1) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 BYU will try…

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2) at BYU Cougars (12-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 BYU will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Cougars play Cincinnati.

The Cougars have gone 9-0 at home. BYU is fourth in college basketball with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Waterman averaging 5.0.

The Bearcats are 1-1 on the road. Cincinnati is seventh in college basketball with 43.8 rebounds per game. Viktor Lakhin leads the Bearcats with 8.5.

BYU makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Cincinnati averages 20.6 more points per game (82.1) than BYU gives up to opponents (61.5).

The Cougars and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cougars. Waterman is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games for BYU.

Lakhin is averaging 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 88.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

