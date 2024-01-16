No. 12 Arizona hosts USC following Love’s 28-point game

USC Trojans (8-9, 2-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

USC Trojans (8-9, 2-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Arizona takes on the USC Trojans after Caleb Love scored 28 points in Arizona’s 73-70 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Arizona averages 91.2 points and has outscored opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Trojans are 2-4 in conference games. USC has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arizona scores 91.2 points, 16.8 more per game than the 74.4 USC allows. USC averages 76.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the 71.9 Arizona allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Trojans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

