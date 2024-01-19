No. 12 Arizona hosts UCLA following Love’s 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

UCLA Bruins (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Arizona hosts the UCLA Bruins after Caleb Love scored 20 points in Arizona’s 82-67 win against the USC Trojans.

The Wildcats are 9-0 in home games. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 90.6 points and is shooting 49.0%.

The Bruins are 3-4 in Pac-12 play. UCLA leads the Pac-12 allowing only 63.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Arizona makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). UCLA has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bruins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is averaging 18.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Dylan Andrews is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Sebastian Mack is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bruins: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

