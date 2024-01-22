No. 11 Wisconsin visits Garcia and Minnesota

Wisconsin Badgers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers after Dawson Garcia scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 76-66 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 11-2 at home. Minnesota averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Badgers are 6-1 against conference opponents. Wisconsin has a 12-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Minnesota averages 77.2 points, 9.9 more per game than the 67.3 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Badgers face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 8.1 points, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Gophers. Joshua Ola-Joseph is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

AJ Storr is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.