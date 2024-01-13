No. 11 Duke hosts Georgia Tech after Filipowski’s 26-point performance

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-3, 3-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-3, 3-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -17.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Duke hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Kyle Filipowski scored 26 points in Duke’s 75-53 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Blue Devils are 8-1 in home games. Duke averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 10-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Duke averages 81.9 points, 8.2 more per game than the 73.7 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 7.2 more points per game (72.4) than Duke gives up to opponents (65.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is averaging nine points and 4.5 assists for the Blue Devils.

Miles Kelly averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

