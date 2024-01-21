No. 10 Memphis takes on Tulane following Jones’ 25-point game

Memphis Tigers (15-3, 4-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-6, 2-3 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (15-3, 4-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-6, 2-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 169

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Memphis visits the Tulane Green Wave after David Jones scored 25 points in Memphis’ 74-73 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave are 8-2 in home games. Tulane scores 86.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-1 in conference matchups. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 7.4.

Tulane makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Memphis has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Jones is averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

