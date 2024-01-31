No. 10 Kentucky hosts Florida following Reeves’ 24-point showing

Florida Gators (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky hosts the Florida Gators after Antonio Reeves scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 63-57 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats have gone 10-1 in home games. Kentucky is the best team in the SEC with 15.7 fast break points.

The Gators are 4-3 in SEC play. Florida ranks second in the SEC with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.6.

Kentucky averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is shooting 50.2% and averaging 19.5 points for the Wildcats. Tre Mitchell is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.9 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

