No. 10 Illinois hosts Reneau and Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -14; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini after Malik Reneau scored 28 points in Indiana’s 91-79 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-2 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 43.3 boards. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 8.1 rebounds.

The Hoosiers are 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 15.1 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 3.9.

Illinois’ average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Hoosiers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrier is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Mackenzie Mgbako averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Reneau is shooting 56.5% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

