No. 10 Arizona hosts Colorado following Simpson’s 34-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats after KJ Simpson scored 34 points in Colorado’s 74-67 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Arizona ranks second in college basketball with 46.6 points in the paint led by Oumar Ballo averaging 10.3.

The Buffaloes are 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks second in the Pac-12 scoring 41.7 points per game in the paint led by Simpson averaging 9.4.

Arizona makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Colorado averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Arizona gives up.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ballo is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Simpson is shooting 56.2% and averaging 21.1 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 90.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.