No. 1 UConn hosts Carter and Providence

Providence Friars (14-6, 5-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-2, 8-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the No. 1 UConn Huskies after Devin Carter scored 29 points in Providence’s 84-76 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Huskies have gone 11-0 at home. UConn leads the Big East averaging 82.0 points and is shooting 49.9%.

The Friars are 5-4 in conference games. Providence is seventh in the Big East with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Carter averaging 8.0.

UConn makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Providence scores 10.0 more points per game (74.2) than UConn gives up (64.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Carter is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Friars. Davonte Gaines is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

