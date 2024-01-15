No. 1 Purdue takes on Indiana after Edey’s 30-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue visits the Indiana Hoosiers after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue’s 95-78 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers are 9-1 on their home court. Indiana is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers are 4-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is second in the Big Ten scoring 85.0 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Indiana makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Purdue has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is averaging 14.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Edey is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 12.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

