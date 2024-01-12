NJIT visits Vermont on 3-game road slide

NJIT Highlanders (4-10, 0-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-5, 2-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (4-10, 0-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-5, 2-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will try to break its three-game road losing streak when the Highlanders face Vermont.

The Catamounts have gone 7-1 in home games. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Sam Alamutu leads the Catamounts with 4.9 boards.

The Highlanders are 0-2 against America East opponents. NJIT has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Vermont scores 72.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 75.6 NJIT allows. NJIT has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 12.7 points. Nick Fiorillo is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Adam Hess is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.6 points. Tariq Francis is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.