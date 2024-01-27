NJIT visits UMBC following Banks’ 20-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (4-14, 0-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-14, 1-4 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NJIT Highlanders (4-14, 0-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-14, 1-4 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Marcus Banks scored 20 points in UMBC’s 64-58 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Retrievers have gone 5-5 at home. UMBC gives up 81.7 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Highlanders are 0-6 in conference matchups. NJIT has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMBC scores 76.7 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 74.7 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UMBC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Valentine is averaging 5.8 points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 18.0 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Tariq Francis is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Highlanders. Mekhi Gray is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

