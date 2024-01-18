NJIT takes on New Hampshire, looks to stop 3-game skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (9-7, 1-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-11, 0-3 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (9-7, 1-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-11, 0-3 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT enters the matchup with New Hampshire after losing three in a row.

The Highlanders are 3-3 on their home court. NJIT is third in the America East with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kjell de Graaf averaging 3.0.

The Wildcats are 1-2 against conference opponents. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 8.0.

NJIT averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 77.8 points per game, 2.2 more than the 75.6 NJIT allows to opponents.

The Highlanders and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.4 points. Elijah Buchanan is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Naim Miller averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Daniels is averaging 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.