NJIT hosts Albany (NY) after Thomas’ 24-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-7) at NJIT Highlanders (4-8) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-7) at NJIT Highlanders (4-8)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the NJIT Highlanders after Sebastian Thomas scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 76-71 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Highlanders have gone 3-2 at home. NJIT is ninth in the America East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Buchanan averaging 5.3.

The Great Danes are 2-6 on the road. Albany (NY) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

NJIT is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 77.0 points per game, 1.2 more than the 75.8 NJIT allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Highlanders.

Thomas is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.9 points for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.