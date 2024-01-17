NJIT Highlanders take on the New Hampshire Wildcats on 3-game skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (9-7, 1-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-11, 0-3 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (9-7, 1-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-11, 0-3 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT heads into the matchup with New Hampshire as losers of three in a row.

The Highlanders have gone 3-3 at home. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in conference play. New Hampshire averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

NJIT scores 70.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 74.6 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Robinson is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Highlanders. Elijah Buchanan is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 20.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

