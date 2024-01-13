NJIT faces Vermont on 3-game road slide

NJIT Highlanders (4-10, 0-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-5, 2-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

NJIT Highlanders (4-10, 0-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-5, 2-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -16; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Highlanders take on Vermont.

The Catamounts are 7-1 on their home court. Vermont is seventh in the America East scoring 72.9 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 0-2 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Vermont averages 72.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 75.6 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Vermont allows.

The Catamounts and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Adam Hess averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Tariq Francis is shooting 37.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.