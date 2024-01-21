Nicholls State visits Incarnate Word after Smith’s 20-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (8-10, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-12, 0-4 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-10, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-12, 0-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Diante Smith scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 69-59 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 3-3 in home games. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland with 12.2 assists per game led by Elijah Davis averaging 3.4.

The Colonels are 3-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks fifth in the Southland giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Incarnate Word is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 73.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 78.6 Incarnate Word allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.9 points. Sky Wicks is shooting 34.3% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Jamal West is averaging 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Colonels. Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.