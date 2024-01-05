Nicholls State takes on Houston Christian following Ireland’s 24-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (5-8) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-9) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the…

Nicholls State Colonels (5-8) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-9)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the Houston Christian Huskies after Byron Ireland scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 74-65 victory against the Mobile Rams.

The Huskies are 2-2 on their home court. Houston Christian has a 0-5 record against teams above .500.

The Colonels are 2-6 on the road. Nicholls State is seventh in the Southland with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 6.5.

Houston Christian scores 69.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.7 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Houston Christian allows.

The Huskies and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is averaging 14.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Huskies.

Jalen White averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

