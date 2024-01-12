Nicholls State faces Lamar, seeks 4th straight win

Lamar Cardinals (8-7, 2-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 2-0 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (8-7, 2-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 2-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Colonels take on Lamar.

The Colonels have gone 4-0 at home. Nicholls State has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 2-0 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks fifth in the Southland scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Adam Hamilton averaging 8.4.

Nicholls State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar scores 6.6 more points per game (82.5) than Nicholls State gives up to opponents (75.9).

The Colonels and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jamal West is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Hamilton is scoring 12.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.