Nicholls State faces Incarnate Word after Smith’s 20-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (8-10, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-12, 0-4 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-10, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-12, 0-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Diante Smith scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 69-59 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals have gone 3-3 at home. Incarnate Word ranks seventh in the Southland in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Sky Wicks paces the Cardinals with 6.2 boards.

The Colonels have gone 3-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Cardinals and Colonels match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Wicks is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Jamal West is scoring 16.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 12.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.