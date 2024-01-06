Nicholls State defeats Houston Christian 98-94 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Byron Ireland hit four free throws in the final minute of overtime and Diante Smith added two…

HOUSTON (AP) — Byron Ireland hit four free throws in the final minute of overtime and Diante Smith added two more in the closing seconds as Nicholls State held on to beat Houston Christian 98-94 on Saturday night.

Jamal West’s 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland Conference). Smith scored 23 points and added eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Robert Brown III was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Huskies (2-10, 0-1) were led by Bonke Maring, who posted 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Houston Christian also got 22 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jay Alvarez. Marcus Greene also had 21 points and five assists.

Both teams play on Monday. Nicholls State hosts SE Louisiana and Houston Christian travels to play Texas A&M-CC.

