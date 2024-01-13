Nicholas scores 17, Gardner-Webb defeats Presbyterian 76-60

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — DQ Nicholas had 17 points in Gardner-Webb’s 76-60 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday. Nicholas shot…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — DQ Nicholas had 17 points in Gardner-Webb’s 76-60 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday.

Nicholas shot 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-12, 1-2 Big South Conference). Julien Soumaoro shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Caleb Robinson had 10 points and was 2 of 5 shooting and 6 of 9 from the free throw line. The Runnin’ Bulldogs snapped a six-game skid.

The Blue Hose (9-10, 1-3) were led by Samage Teel, who posted 14 points. Marquis Barnett added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Presbyterian. In addition, Kory Mincy finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

